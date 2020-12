BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Blessing Corner is holding its annual Christmas Day Extravaganza on Friday.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 101 Union Ave. The organization will provide up to 700 meals to the homeless and other people in need. The event will also include music as well as toys and gift items.

For more information, contact Blessing Corner at 661-861-0349 or visit theblessingcorner.com.