Blessing Corner giving out meals and care bags for seniors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Seniors have hurt the most when it comes to getting supplies because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but The Blessing Corner Ministries is planning to help for Mother’s Day.

The Blessing Corner plans to give gift bags and meals for seniors on Tuesday, but needs help putting together and distributing the gift bags. The bags will include essential items like soap, shampoo and toilet paper.

“We will start delivering these tomorrow. Not only will they be getting their meals but they will be getting this Mother’s Day gift bag in advance,” said Bonnie Turner, executive director of The Blessing Coroner.

To help out, you can contact Turner directly at (661) 477-6028.