Breaking News
Kern Public Health releases COVID-19 case details including zip codes, sex and race/ethinicity.
Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Blessing Corner giving out meals and care bags for seniors

Local News

by: Norma Hernandez

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Seniors have hurt the most when it comes to getting supplies because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but The Blessing Corner Ministries is planning to help for Mother’s Day.

The Blessing Corner plans to give gift bags and meals for seniors on Tuesday, but needs help putting together and distributing the gift bags. The bags will include essential items like soap, shampoo and toilet paper.

“We will start delivering these tomorrow. Not only will they be getting their meals but they will be getting this Mother’s Day gift bag in advance,” said Bonnie Turner, executive director of The Blessing Coroner.

To help out, you can contact Turner directly at (661) 477-6028.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open