Blessing Corner asking for volunteers to distribute meals for annual Thanksgiving celebration

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Blessing Corner is looking for volunteers to help get meals to individuals and families on Thanksgiving Day.

On Nov. 25 they will host their annual Thanksgiving Day meal from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its church at Union Avenue and First Street in Central Bakersfield. The event is a drive-up or walk-up event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masks will be required at the event.

Bonnie Turner with the Blessing Corner says they need about 30 volunteers to deliver and distribute meals. You can sign up or donate towards the dinner at their website.