Blank rounds to be fired in ceremony for Portrait of a Warrior Gallery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said blank rounds will be fired during a ceremony this morning to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery.

The gallery features paintings and pictures honoring fallen soldiers, and was only the second in the country to feature portraits of fallen heroes from post-9/11 conflicts.

Police are telling the public not to be alarmed when the rounds are fired between 9 and 10 a.m. at 1925 Eye St.

To watch the ceremony live, go to KGET’s Facebook page.