Blank rounds to be fired in ceremony for Portrait of a Warrior Gallery

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said blank rounds will be fired during a ceremony this morning to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery.

The gallery features paintings and pictures honoring fallen soldiers, and was only the second in the country to feature portraits of fallen heroes from post-9/11 conflicts.

Police are telling the public not to be alarmed when the rounds are fired between 9 and 10 a.m. at 1925 Eye St.

To watch the ceremony live, go to KGET’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News