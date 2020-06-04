Black Lives Matter Sit-In peacefully honors George Floyd

More than 200 people participated in a Black Lives Matter sit-in Wednesday evening at mill creek park.

There was live music and speeches from local leaders, as well as nine minutes of silence to honor George Floyd.

The sit-in is a form of protest that dates back to the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s.

“It’s not what we are against; it’s what we are for. Often times, people turn that around. They want to say we are against police, but we aren’t. We are against brutality,” said activist Audrey Chavez, who spoke at the event.

“We hear those that say ‘all lives matter.’ That’s obvious. But now is the time for us all to see it clearly, that Black Lives Matter,” said city councilman Andrae Gonzales.

Co-organizer Crimson Skye added, “of course all lives matter. That’s a part of Black Lives Matter. We’re not excluding anybody by saying that—it’s one and the same.”

Over the past five days, there have been many different forms of protest. People have chanted and marched around the city.

“Not to say the protests aren’t peaceful by any means, but this is just coming at this from a different angle,” said sit-in co-organizer Kelsey Sill.

The organizers hoped to welcome people of all races for a peaceful, productive discussion.

“It’s going to take a lot of uncomfortable conversations,” Sill said. “It’s going to take these people taking this momentum and this peace to their family and friends and push that with them.”

A common thread in many of these speeches was urging people of all races to have these difficult conversations within their own communities.