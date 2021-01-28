Black ice could form on wet roads overnight, National Weather Service warns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drivers traveling through mountain passes overnight are being urged to drive carefully due to the possibility of black ice forming on wet roads.

The National Weather Service in Hanford said wet roadways will freeze with temperatures dropping below 32 degrees in the Kern County mountains. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 30s by 2 a.m. Friday through the Tehachapi and Tejon passes.

Residents are being advised avoid driving in freezing temperatures after rain or snowmelt and reminds drivers that any black ice could remain on roads in the morning hours.