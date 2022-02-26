BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As Black History Month winds down hundreds marched through the streets of downtown Bakersfield to celebrate Black history.

The Black History Parade in Downtown Bakersfield brought hundreds out to the streets in a celebration that lasted hours Saturday afternoon.

The parade was filled with people lining the street as horses, floats and groups from around the community made their way through the masses. The celebration focused on the accomplishments of the Black community with a central theme of reunion.

“There are so many people out here celebrating Black History Month,” Brenda Lewis, the grand marshal for the parade said. “Of course it’s been a month long celebration and today we came out as a community and as a people.”

Vendors and other groups set up tents to serve hot plates of food and sell merchandise.

“I’ve seen an abundance of nothing but love and things that really uplift us and move us in the right direction,” Billy Fanning, a paradegoer, said.

At one point the event transformed from a classic parade into a dance party that took over the entire street.

Youth formed a breakdance circle as the final highlight before the end of the main festivities.

“I think the take away is that we just have a lot to celebrate in our history our culture, in our contributions to this United States and I just think it’s wonderful we had the opportunity to celebrate that with the members of our community,” Lewis said.

Parade goers say the celebration doesn’t just end here. It goes further than that. Black history as well as Black community accomplishments should be celebrated year round.