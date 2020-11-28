Black Friday shoppers brave pandemic worries for holiday deals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This Black Friday brings unique challenges to shoppers hunting for deals. For the first time, the majority of Americans reportedly plan to shop online for Black Friday. Many of them worry about COVID-19. While lines were thinner than usual, many shoppers were in good spirits as they caught deals as early as 5 a.m.

“Gotta catch a great deal this early in the morning!” said Kerri Matteson, a Black Friday shopper.

Gaming systems are in high demand this holiday season. But unfortunately for some shoppers, stores like Best Buy are selling them only online or pre-ordered. Retailers hope shoppers will splurge on other products after a long and difficult year.

“We don’t really care about the price, money ain’t a problem over here,” said Jose Medina, a Black Friday shopper.

But not everyone plans to spend extravagantly. Experts expect Americans to spend less on shopping sprees this year, as the pandemic forces many to tighten their belts. Over a quarter of Black Friday shoppers worry about making rent, while nearly half are delaying large purchases. Nonetheless, many are still jumping at the chance to get gifts for loved ones this holiday season.

“We are getting a computer for my child,” said Matteson. “Actually we’re a little late, I’m afraid they’re all gone!