BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — What used to be large mobs of people camping out all night for the best deals for Black Friday in 2013 is now only small groups hoping for a deal in 2023.

What used to be lines around the block for specific holiday items has since turned into small groups of people arriving at stores to casually “look and see.”

“Most people online shop and I just wanted to do it in person because I like it better,” said Christina Lee, a visitor from the Bay Area.

Even local residents note the change.

“Nothing is the same anymore,” said resident Erica Gonzalez. “When you’d come in on Thanksgiving Day, you’d have to get in line.”

Others, however, remained hopeful to find a good deal for the day.

“Well I was hoping to get a TV today,” said Anthony Lopez, a Walmart shopper. “Anything less than $500 would be nice, like a big TV — my kids broke my last TV.”

Fewer prices look like they did a decade ago, but Old Navy has stayed true to their percentages off, according to a Black Friday ad from 2013. 50% off was their Black Friday price then, which is the same as this year.

Though mobs weren’t wrapped around buildings this year, some people continued shopping this year as apart of their holiday tradition.

“We’ve been doing this for 25 years,” said one local family. “We get up, get our coffee and then we go shopping.”

But with other prices and doorbusters not being what they used to be, things have turned a bit casual, including for shopper Robert Bumpus.

“You know, just [shopping for] a last minute gift for Christmas, that’s all,” said Bumpus.