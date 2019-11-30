Black Friday attracts smaller crowds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Following the big feast, the biggest shopping day of the year is here. But, this year, Black Friday attracted smaller crowds.

According to new studies, more and more shopping happens online.

The National Retail Federation reports that 83 percent of people plan to buy their gifts online this year.

Big retailers like Walmart and Best Buy are even offering online-only deals that you can’t get in the stores.

And with the condensed shopping season this year, many Americans had already begun making purchases. Consumers polled by the NRF in the first week of this month had already done almost a quarter of their shopping.

Still, Black Friday remains a big day for large retailers. According to RetailMeNot, it is the top shopping day for both online and in-store transactions.

And there are many who still prefer the in-person transaction

One thing’s for sure, people are definitely trying to make a dent in their holiday shopping list, without making such a big dent in their wallets. It just depends on how they choose to do that.