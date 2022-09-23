LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A black bear was hit and killed by a car near Lake Isabella, Thursday night.

The Kern County Fire Department said the collision happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the Elizabeth Norris off-ramp at Highway 178, according to department.

KCFD confirmed the impact resulted in damage to the vehicle and the death of the black bear. The driver of the car was not injured, but the impact was intense enough to deploy the vehicle airbags, according to a release.

The Department of Fish and Game was contacted.

This is the second bear versus a vehicle on Highway 178 in the past two months.