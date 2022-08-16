BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A black bear cub in Lake Isabella was tranquilized by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

17 News received a video that appears to show the bear cub climbing a tree in a parking lot and then climbing back down after it was tranquilized.

Viewers called in and told 17 News on Tuesday morning about a bear cub around a Vons in Lake Isabella.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife received reports of people inappropriately feeding the bear Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to CDFW.

The department told 17 News the bear cub ran up a tree and when it was tranquilized it fell. While the bear was tranquilized the department assessed the bear to make sure it was okay and healthy enough for relocation.

The bear cub was relocated to a remote area near Lake Isabella and it was given an ear tag from the department, according to CDFW.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office was at the scene to keep community members safe until the department showed up, according to KCSO.

The sheriff’s office said that although a cub may seem friendly they are still wild animals and can be dangerous.

“Don’t feed the bears,” Gary Ananian, with the Kern River Conservancy, said. “leave it alone and it will go back to the mountains.”