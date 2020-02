The annual Black American History Parade takes place Saturday near Mill Creek Park.

Participants will dance and celebrate the history and contributions of black Americans along the parade route on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The parade begins at 21st and V streets at 10 a.m.

Bakersfield police released a map of the parade route and will help with road closures.

Road closures are expected to last between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.