BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — BJ’s Restaurants are hosting Hoppy Hawaiian Shirt fundraiser with 100% of the proceeds going to the Maui Strong Fund.

Restaurant officials say the shirt is inspired by BJ’s new seasonal Tropical Hopstorm IPA.

The shirt is available online for purchase for $39 and all the proceeds raised will go to the Maui Strong Fund and benefit those impacted by the wildfires.

Click here to get more information and purchase a shirt.