BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bitwise has sent a WARN notice to Kern County officials formally indicating it has cut 32 jobs in Bakersfield.

Bitwise, the Fresno-based tech academy and co-work company, abruptly furloughed all 900 of its employees across the country on May 29, then terminated them last week.

Kern County officials said it received the WARN notice, dated June 14, on Wednesday.

Bitwise’s business stretched into offices in Bakersfield, its headquarters in Fresno, Merced, Colorado, New Mexico, Ohio, New York and Texas.

The company fired co-CEOs Jake Soberal and Irma L. Olguin Jr. and launched an investigation into the events that led up to the company furloughing its workers.

Kern County and the City of Bakersfield have had contracts with Bitwise since Bitwise’s entrance into Bakersfield in 2019.