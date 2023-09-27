BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents may notice quite the change regarding a building on 18th Street in downtown Bakersfield.

The company behind the building — Bitwise Industries — is apparently no more in Bakersfield. Crews could be seen on Wednesday morning taking down the sign, which once said “Bitwise Industries.”

This comes after the Fresno-based company furloughed all 900 of its employees across the country on May 29. Then, on June 21, the company sent a WARN notice to Kern County officials formally indicating it has cut 32 jobs in Bakersfield.

The company was previously located at 1701 18th St.