Bitwise Industries reveals locations for downtown Bakersfield facilities

Bitwise Industries has revealed where its new downtown Bakersfield facilities will be located.

Jake Soberal, chief executive officer and co-founder of the Fresno-based tech hub, said the facilities will be located at 1701 18th St. across from the Padre Hotel in what was formerly the Turks Kern Copy building, and at 1723 18th St.

“The two historic downtown locations will be undergoing complete renovations in the coming months as we transform them into spaces that the community can gather for inspiration, collaboration and education,” Soberal said in a statement.

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh said the city is “ready for Bitwise.”

“Bitwise has an effective model that creates the opportunity for local talent to thrive. I am very excited to see it take shape here with a distinctive Bakersfield flavor,” Goh said in a statement released Wednesday morning.

Soberal recently gave KGET 17 News’ Karen Hua a tour of the building, which will include a taproom with a local brewery, event space, a co-working space as well as classrooms for its Geekwise Academy, which teaches people about how to code.

Bitwise announced this summer that it was going to open a Bakersfield location.

Since the company started in 2013, Bitwise says it has produced more than 1,000 new software developers, attracted over 200 technology companies to its facilities and contributed to the creation of thousands of jobs in the region.

