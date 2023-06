BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News has learned bitwise industries sent termination letters Wednesday, announcing permanent job eliminations in Bakersfield and across the nation.

The letters state the bitwise building in Fresno, Bakersfield, Merced, Colorado, New Mexico, Toledo, New York and Texas will be closing.

A little over two weeks ago, bitwise furloughed all of its staff across the country. The City of Bakersfield said it has not received a WARN Notice from Bitwise.