BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ever since Bitwise Industries went up in flames last month, there’s been plenty of speculation about what is to become of its three buildings in downtown Bakersfield and the tenants inside.

As it turns out, things are close to the status quo.

The Fresno-based tech academy and work-share company, with offices in six cities including Bakersfield, in recent weeks, furloughed and then terminated all 900 of its employees amid reports of financial meltdown.

While those displaced workers consider their futures, the entrepreneurs that lease space on the Bitwise campus in Bakersfield – many of them small start-ups – weigh their options.

Their new landlord is Houston-based NICbyte, a limited liability corporation that invested in and is now suing Bitwise for $33 million, alleging “intentional breaches of the joint venture agreement.”

According to a letter from NICbyte distributed this month to Bitwise tenants, a San Francisco investment firm, Grounded Capital, is managing the property on its behalf. Efforts to reach NICbyte have been unsuccessful, Grounded Capital declined to comment.

Theresa Burich, a nurse coach and nursing consultant, says she feels a bit like she’s on her own in the building at 18th and H streets. She said she did meet members of a new management team but still has questions.

“It’s a little disconcerting because we don’t know what’s going on and I don’t know people that are coming in,” she said. “People are knocking on the door and I’m afraid to answer it because I don’t know who they are.”

Some good news – the campus now has 24/7 security – and a locksmith was installing new locks on the front door Friday afternoon.

Erik Mendoza of SPG Solar says, after talking with representatives of the new ownership group, he’s confident things will work out fine.

“My reassurance as a tenant,” he said, “[was] that they told me was, ‘Hey, you’re good here. We’re taking over, we’re gonna get new property management,’ and they questioned me about what I like here. And I love everything about it. Like, it’s helped my business tremendously.“

Robert McDonald of Norstar Technology Group says there’s an all-for-one mentality in the air, with his team stocking their own restroom essentials and handling janitorial services for the time being.

McDonald says he has been offered space in other downtown buildings, but he has eight months remaining on his lease – and likes where he is, despite the uncertainty.

Still, he is gratified that others have reached out.

“For different business owners to come alongside and say, ‘Hey, we got your back, if, you know, stuff hits the fan,’ it’s a feeling that you can’t get in other cities, I would say. That’s the Bakersfield pride.”