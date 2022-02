BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s Innovation Lab hosted “Bites and Beats” event on Saturday in an effort to highlight Old Town Kern and its significance to our community.

The event featured live music, local artists, along with craft and food vendors, among the historic area on Baker Street.

The Innovation Lab says Old Town Kern is often an overlooked window into the community’s past and is working to revitalize the area.