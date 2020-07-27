Bishop appoints new administrator to Saint Francis of Assisi Parish

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Catholic Bishop has appointed a new administrator to Saint Francis of Assisi Parish in Bakersfield, according to a letter obtained by 17 News Monday.

The letter, dated Friday, asks the spiritual community to welcome Reverend Theophane Nelliparambil Antony. His listed service includes time with St. Helen’s Parish in Fresno and St. Lucy’s Parish in Fowler from 2010-2017. The Bishop then noted his professional certifications including a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology and an M.A. in Applied Psychology.

Reverend Antony is expected to begin at St. Francis this Friday, according to the letter. Public Information Officer and Chancellor for the Diocese of Fresno Cheryl Sarkisian confirmed the letter was sent to the St. Francis Church congregation and said the new administrator will oversee the business and pastoral care of the church while Monsignor Craig Harrison remains on paid administrative leave.

Harrison has been on leave since April of 2019 when allegations of sexual misconduct were made public. In February of this year, The Fresno County District Attorney’s office said it would not file sexual assault charges against Bakersfield priest Craig Harrison because the statute of limitations had expired. Harrison has denied the allegations from the start and has since filed multiple defamation lawsuits, including one against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno.

Sarkisian noted Harrison’s status remains the same as the internal investigation by the Diocese continues.

View the entire letter below: