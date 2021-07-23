‘Birthday Awareness’ planned for missing Cal City boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Making sure their case is not forgotten, an upcoming birthday event for a missing Kern County child and his brother is still accepting reservations.

Orrin West, whose birth name was “Cincere” before his adoption, has been missing since December, along with his little brother Orson/Classic. There has been no major update on their whereabouts, besides the main investigation shifting from California City to Bakersfield.

Orrin is going to be turning 5 years old in August. A celebration organized by his biological family and their supporters is set for August 8 at Skateland on Ming Avenue. Online raffles have also helped them fund giveaway bags for children who attend the party.

Well-wishers can also sign a digital birthday card on WhereAreTheBoys.com.