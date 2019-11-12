Bird to suspend operations in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News has learned that Bird — the startup electric scooter rental company — will pause operations in Bakersfield.

Bird scooters arrived in Bakersfield in December 2018 and could be seen being used and left behind at different spots throughout the city.

It’s unclear why Bird is pausing its operations in Bakersfield, but an email to sent to contractors who collect and charge the scooters said the company will reach out when they would resume its operations.

Bird’s website Monday afternoon still listed Bakersfield as one the cities it operates in, however. Bird says it operates in over 100 cities in the U.S., Europe and South America.

17 News has reached out to Bird for comment, but have not received a response.