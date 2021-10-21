Biological father of Orson and Orrin West remains hopeful 10 months after their disappearance from California City

It’s been 10 months and there are still no answers on the whereabouts of Orson and Orrin West, but the boys’ biological family is still holding out hope they’ll be found safe.

“I don’t want my kids to be deceased, I want them to come back home because my kids is all I got,” Charles Pettus, biological father to the West boys, said. “After my parents go, it’s just me and my kids.”

Charles Pettus is the biological father of Orrin and Orson, whose birth names were Classic and Cincere.

The boys were removed from their biological mother’s home by Child Protective Services and adopted by Trezell and Jacqueline West in September 2020. The Wests reported the boys missing from their California City home three months later — on Dec. 21, 2020.

“I was looking through family members’ phones and then we watched the news, that’s how we found out,” Pettus said. “I didn’t know they even sent them out to other people.”

Since then, the boys’ biological family has held monthly prayer vigils and conducted their own searches, but still no sign of the boys.

The Bakersfield Police Department took over the investigation seven months ago — insisting it’s not a cold case.

“We don’t want no one to think it’s a cold case, because when it gets quiet it’s like no one thinks about them anymore, but we are going to keep going,” Keisha Stevenson, a friend of the biological family, said. “I’m going to keep going until God calls me, I’m here until the end.”

For Pettus, who lost another child in an accident, he’s remaining hopeful he will see his sons again.

“They took my family, they took my kids away from me, my kids are my life,” Pettus said. “No matter how long it takes, how hard it’s going to be, I won’t give, I will never give up.”