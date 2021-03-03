Biological family of Orrin and Orson West makes banners to send across the nation; reward money rises to $123,000

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It’s been almost two and a half months since 3-year-old Orson and 4-year-old Orrin West were reported missing from their home in California City. What we’ve seen throughout this investigation is the community’s dedication to these boys and their constant push for the truth.

“We have been involved in the investigation since day one,” said Greg Terry, Bakersfield Chief of Police.

Bakersfield Police recently became the lead agency on the case to find Orrin and Orson West.

“Well this is where theyre from, where the family is from” Terry said. “It just made sense for us to take the lead role and that’s what we’re doing.”

Members of the biological family say they wish BPD took over the investigation sooner.

“They have crime units, they have detectives, they have manpower now,” said Rosanna Wills, biological cousin of the boys. “They have the resources that this case needs.”

Although the heart of this case now lies in Bakersfield, this story has touched hearts across the nation. Wills has been making and sending out banners for the boys.

“We’re just getting these banners out to spread the word another way.”

She says a woman in Bakersfield paid her to make 200 banners. They’ve already sent out almost 100 of them, 15 going outside the state.

“Put their faces in other cities, states and even other countries,” Wills said. “We sent one to Canada.”

Kern County’s Black Chamber of Commerce spoke with Wills and her friend Cole Crenshaw about the case.

“Me being all the way in los angeles currently, I come out as often as I possibly can,” Crenshaw said. “It’s turned out to be once a week. Wherever I need to go, if it’s not Bakersfield, its California City.”

Crenshaw has been in contact with law enforcement from the beginning, trying to help with the investigation.

“This paperwork that I have is actually what I’m going to be taking to the Bakersfield Police Department,” Crenshaw said.

There are now four billboards up in Kern County seeking information on the boys. A fifth is in Lancaster, put up over the weekend by a youtuber in New York who goes by Duty Ron.

“People out here just putting their hearts in this,” Wills said. “They have no relation to the kids and they out here as if it was their kids.”

Duty Ron is also one of the nine individuals who put up reward money for anyone with information on the boys. He recently upped his offer from $2,000 to $3,000. Anyone with information on the boys is asked to call the secret witness line at 661-322-4040.