Billboard in Southwest Bakersfield sparks outrage over Measure D

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A new billboard in Southwest Bakersfield has sparked the outrage of the Kern County Detention Officers Association. The billboard located at the intersection of Pacheco Road and Stine Road displays a photo of an uniformed detention deputies backing Measure D.

President of the Association, Dustin Alkire said Facebook posts with their pictures are being used without their consent.

Alkire adds that KCDOA has not and does not endorse this controversial measure. He says it’s disrespectful that the Central Valley Cannabis Association would use photos from deputies who work in dangerous environments.