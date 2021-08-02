Billboard goes up honoring fallen deputy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A billboard honoring fallen Deputy Phillip Campas went up Monday at Rosedale Highway and Mohawk Street.

The billboard features a photo of Campas with the words “RIP Deputy Campas,” “End Of Watch 7.25.21,” and “Thank You For Your Service.”

Campas, 35, was fatally shot July 25 during a SWAT standoff at a house in Wasco.

His alleged killer, Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr., 41, is also believed to have fatally shot three members of his family whose bodies were found inside the home. Ramirez was shot dead by law enforcement.