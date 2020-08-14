Bill Wright Toyota says employees will keep jobs, service agreements will be honored following sale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All Bill Wright Toyota employees are expected to keep their jobs and service agreements will be honored, a Bill Wright spokesman said Friday.

The dealership will even keep its name following its sale to a new owner.

While 150 employees will technically be terminated in the sale, they will immediately be rehired, according to dealership management. No changes are expected in how the dealership conducts business.

A statement from Bill Wright Toyota clarifies a WARN letter issued Thursday that said the dealership’s location at 5100 Gasoline Alley Drive would close on or about Sept. 28, 2020, and that “some” employees could be hired by the new owner.