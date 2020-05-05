Bill providing more work accommodations for pregnant correctional officers passes Assembly committee

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – A bill that would improve working accomodations for pregnant correctional officers was passed by an Assembly committee today.

Assemblyman Rudy Salas said AB 1906 was passed by the Assembly Committee on Public Employment and Retirement. Salas introduced the legislation after a former correctional office at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi sued the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The woman, Sarah Coogle, alleged that she was denied the opportunity to take a light-duty assignment while pregnant, and subsequently fell while responding to a fight between two inmates leading to the loss of her unborn child during her seventh month of pregnancy.

Until 2015, the CDCR allowed pregnant officers to work light-duty assignments.

“The practice of denying working accommodations to pregnant correctional officers is appalling, discriminatory and unacceptable,” Salas said. “I am pleased to see the Legislature move one step closer to ending this senseless practice and creating an equal working environment for all correctional officers.”

AB 1906 would require the CDCR to provide light-duty accommodations to all pregnant correctional officers. Salas said this bill will provide critical protections to end gender discrimination against pregnant correctional officers in the workplace.

After the tragic incident resulting in the loss of her unborn baby, Coogle filed a lawsuit against the CDCR. A Kern County Superior Court judge ruled in her favor and awarded damages to her.

A class-action lawsuit has also been filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on behalf of six women who were denied common accommodations while they were pregnant.

A judge has ruled a temporary injunction that makes light-duty assignments available to the six women who sued the state.

AB 1906 will be heard next in the Assembly Appropriations Committee.