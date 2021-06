Related Content Partial closure of Ashe Road planned for work on railroad crossing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of the Kern River Parkway Bike Trail near the Park at River Walk will close three days for crews to install light fixtures along the path under the Stockdale Highway bridge.

The closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday from west of the park to directly under the bridge, city officials said in a release.