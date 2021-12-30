Bike through HolidayLights at CALM on Jan. 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Enjoy a bike ride through holiday lights and winter scenery at the California Living Museum this weekend.

On Sunday, CALM is teaming up with Bike Bakersfield for a one-hour holiday bike ride from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per rider. Parking and ticket sales begin at 4:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the CALM Foundation.

The bike trail begins at Kiddyland Drive in Hart Park where Bike Bakersfield will guide riders to CALM at 5 p.m.

Organizers said to bring your Christmas sweaters, helmets and bike lights. Also remember to air up your tires, check to see your brakes are working beforehand, charge your lights and dress warmly.