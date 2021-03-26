Bike path near Park at Riverwalk to close next week for construction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple sections of the bike path near The Park at Riverwalk are scheduled to close next week as crews work to complete improvements in the area, according to the City of Bakersfield’s Streets Division.

Crews will re-align the bike path on the west side of Stockdale Highway and the south side entrance to the bike path will be repaved. The closures will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 30.

Eastbound traffic on the path will not be permitted starting 400 feet west of the Stockdale Highway bridge. Westbound traffic on the path will not be permitted starting 100 feet east of the bridge. On March 29, the Streets Division will do preparation work in the area, though the bike path will remain open during that time. The planned new alignment is marked on the second map.



Plan for new alignment is outlined above.

For more information, contact Streets Superintendent Kevin Peoples at 661-326-3111.