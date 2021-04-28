Bike path near Panorama Bluffs flooded due to water line break

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The bike path east of Manor Street near the Panorama Bluffs is flooded after a water line above the path broke today, according to the city.

The city said crews are working with county staff to clean the area of mud and debris. Barricades are in place in the area, though bike riders can still get through using caution, the city said.

Additional staff will be in the area to direct the public as the cleanup is completed, according to the city. The cleanup is expected to be completed by Thursday.

The city is asking that anyone using the path in the impacted area use caution.