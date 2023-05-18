BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Portions of the Bakersfield City Bike Path are scheduled to be closed beginning Friday morning due to aerial flights over recharge basins to limit mosquitoes in the area.

The bike path will be closed west of Allen Road, south of the Cross Valley Canal, north of White Lane Extension and east of Enos Lane.

The Kern Mosquito and Vector Control District is conducting aerial flights over multiple recharge basins due to an increase in mosquitoes in the area, officials said.

They are trying to reduce the threat of West Nile virus in the surrounding community.

The path will be closed Friday, May 19 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and employees from the district will be present to ensure no one is on the path during the closure.