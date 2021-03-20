Bike path at Stockdale Highway to be closed Tuesday for realignment, repavement

The city of Bakersfield is closing parts of the bike path at Stockdale Highway on Tuesday for realignment and paving work.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple closures along the bike path at Stockdale Highway are set for Tuesday.

The city said parts of the bike path will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. so that it can be realigned on the west side of Stockdale Highway. In addition, the south side entrance to the bike path will be repaved.

Eastbound traffic will not have access to the path starting 400 feet west of the Stockdale Highway bridge, according to the city. Westbound traffic will not be permitted starting 100 feet east of the bridge.

On Monday, the city said crews will perform preparation work in the area, though the bike path will remain open during that time.