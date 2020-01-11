Bike Bakersfield’s Full Moon Ride returns tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bike Bakersfield is hosting the first Full Moon Ride of the new year tonight.

The family-friendly event begins at Beach Park at Oak and 21st streets and ends at The Marketplace on Ming Avenue.

Riders of all ages and skill levels are welcome.

The group takes off promptly at 7 p.m.

The bike ride will follow the Kern River Parkway Trail west from Beach Park and turn South at CSUB, go through the bike path on campus, and end at The Marketplace.

Lights and helmets are strongly encouraged.

In past events, the ride has attracted close to 100 participants. It is a way for the nonprofit to bring the bike community together.

If you can’t make it out tonight, the next Full Moon Ride will take place Monday, Feb. 10.