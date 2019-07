Bike Bakersfield wants you to join their ride to Sam Lynn Ballpark.

Members of the Bakersfield Train Robbers will also be on the ride.

The route starts at the Park at River Walk at 6:30 p.m. on July 29.

They’ll make a quick stop at Beach Park before heading to the ballpark in time for the Train Robbers game at 7:45 p.m.

Tickets are only $1.

You can reserve your spot on the Bike Bakersfield’s website.