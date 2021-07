BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bike Bakersfield will hold an all-ages ride the night of July 23 from Beach Park on the Kern River Parkway to The Marketplace.

The 6-mile ride will begin at 8 p.m., a Bike Bakersfield news release said. Lights and helmets are encouraged for all riders, and those under 18 are required by law to wear a helmet.

Other Full Moon Rides are scheduled for Aug. 22, Sept. 20, Oct. 20, Nov. 19 and Dec. 18.