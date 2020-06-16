Bike Bakersfield returns to full services, new hours

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bike Bakersfield announced Monday it is returning to full services and has changed its hours of operation.

The company will now be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and on Fridays, it said in a news release. It will take tune-ups and overhaul repairs, and will determine a wait time for each customer.

Every customer is required to wear a face covering, the release said, and the Volunteer Earn-A-Bike program remains on hold to prevent large groups from forming.

If looking for a particular component, contact Bike Bakersfield through social media or email info@BikeBakersfield.org.