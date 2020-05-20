Bike Bakersfield reopening next week with new hours

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bike Bakersfield announced it is reopening Tuesday with new hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekday except Wednesdays, which will be spent deep cleaning the building.

Customers are required to wear face coverings, according to a news release from the business. A limited amount of masks and gloves will be available.

Staff will be able to perform minor repairs, but suggest going to a local retail bike shop for repairs requiring new parts or overhauls. Those looking for a particular component are asked to contact the business through social media or email info@BikeBakersfield.org, and if it’s available a time will be scheduled for curbside pickup.

The Volunteer Earn-A-Bike program will be on hold until further notice to limit large groups from forming.