Bike Bakersfield readies for two upcoming rides from Beach Park

Bike riders are getting ready for another Full Moon ride.

Bike Bakersfield is hosting the ride set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.

Riders will meet at Beach Park at Oak and 21st streets and ride to the Marketplace along the Kern River Parkway trail.

Everyone is invited to attend and be sure to bring lights for your bikes and wear helmets.

If you’re unable to make it to Thursday’s ride, you can join Bike Bakersfield for a Halloween themed ride.

For October’s Full Moon Ride, bicyclists are encouraged to wear costumes.

Riders in the most creative costumes can win prizes like Rubio’s gift cards and a Condors prize box.

No matter the costume, be sure to wear a helmet.

The Halloween costume ride is scheduled for Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.