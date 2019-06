BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The moon is full and bright meaning Bike Bakersfield will host another full moon ride Tuesday evening.

The ride begins Tuesday at Beach Park starting at 7 p.m.

Riders will meet at Beach Park at Oak and 21st streets and make the ride to the Marketplace.

Of course, safety is always a priority, and riders should bring lights for bikes and to wear helmets.