BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bike Bakersfield will host a series of workshops aimed to build transportation education and safety strategies within Kern County communities.

The Community Safety Meeting will educate the public on how to improve safety for active transportation users who walk, bike, and take public transit. Future meetings will include a virtual walk, bike assessment to identify safe routes and safety concerns, and plan future community transportation projects, according to the organization.

Bike Bakersfield’s workshops will also introduce the Street Story tool from UC Berkley Safe Transportation Research Education Center. Street Story is a community tool which allows residents and community groups to collect information about transportation collisions, general hazards and safe routes to travel in.

The first safety meeting is scheduled for Nov. 14 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rathbun Branch Library.