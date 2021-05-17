Bike Bakersfield holding virtual scavenger hunt through June 12

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s National Bike Month and Bike Bakersfield is getting the community in the spirit with a virtual scavenger hunt.

Bike Bakersfield partnered with the Kern County Public Health Works Department and Snider’s Cyclery for the scavenger hunt that is happening through June 12. The first 250 people to join will win a free Planet Bikes tire tool and patch kit.

Riders have four weeks to complete a set of challenges and answer trivia questions for a chance to win helmets and a gift card from Snider’s Cyclery. Go for a bike ride at Hart Park, the Kern River Parkway and communities from Boron to Taft and anywhere in between. Grand prizes will be selected based on the completion of tasks and hunt time.

To register for the scavenger hunt, visit here.

More local news on KGET.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News