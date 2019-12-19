Bike Bakersfield holding Holiday Lights Ride tonight

Bike Bakersfield is holding its Holiday Lights Ride tonight.

The ride will be held at 7 p.m. and will begin at the Kaiser Permanente Ming Offices located at 8800 Ming Ave. Riders will travel through the Haggin Oaks neighborhood, stop by Dustin’s Diner — where the community can purchase holiday treats and hot drinks in support of the Bakersfield Homeless Center — and return back to the Kaiser Permanente offices.

Participants are encouraged to light up their bikes as well as wear santa hats and other Christmas attire.

Bike Bakersfield staff will follow the ride with tools and repair equipment in the event of a mechanical problem during the ride.

For more information, call 661-321-9247.