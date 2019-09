Bike Arvin is staying open after all.

Bike Arvin is a part of Bike Bakersfield, the local non-profit offering different programs and workshops to encourage bicycling in Kern County.

Earlier this year, Bike Arvin said they would need to close, but on Monday, the non-profit said community support and sponsorship form the law offices of Pocras and De los Reyes will help them stay open through 2019.

Bike Arvin will also be moving to a new location in October.