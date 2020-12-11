Big West Conference cancels fall sports for 2020-2021 season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Big West Conference announced it has canceled its fall sports competitions for the 2020-2021 academic year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellation means Cal State Bakersfield’s men’s and women’s soccer, cross country and indoor volleyball games will not be played.

The Big West Conference Board of Directors determined playing sports was not feasible given the state of the coronavirus pandemic, a statement from Cal State Bakersfield said.

“We will continue to plan for and work toward the ultimate goal of returning all of our scholar-athletes back to competition as soon as possible,” CSUB Athletics Director Dr. Kenneth Siegfried said. “But the fact of the matter is, that’s just not possible at this time. This is why it is so important that we all work together to stay healthy and prevent the spread of the virus any further.”