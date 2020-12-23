Big West Championships moved to Las Vegas

IRVINE, Calif. (KGET) — The Big West Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships have been moved to the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas and will be held from March 9-13, according to conference officials.

Because of the cancellation of conference games due to the pandemic, all 10 men’s and nine women’s teams will compete in the championship, officials said. The teams include Cal State Bakersfield.

“All student-athletes, coaches and staff will be provided daily screenings and testing in accordance with NCAA recommendations, state and county restrictions, and contact tracing,” according to a release. “Competitors also will be able to safely walk from their Mandalay Bay hotel rooms to the venue to compete in the championships without outside contact.”