BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A one-of-a-kind and quirky shoe repair business in Bakersfield is finally getting repairs after a crash damaged the building earlier this year.

Bakersfield little slice of Disneyland, built 75 years ago on Chester Avenue was damaged in February when car smashed into the front door of the shoe repair business.

Cobbler Felipe Torres, who was working inside at the time, hurt his back from the impact, but he soon went back to work about a week later.

The building at the corner of Chester Avenue and 10th Street is getting its long overdue repairs and are expected to be completed by next week.