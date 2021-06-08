Big rig hauling beer crashes down I-5 embankment

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

File photo: A CHP patrol car.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A big rig hauling a trailer of beer Tuesday went over an embankment on Interstate 5 and ended up about 100 feet down a hill, spurring a recovery effort expected to last several hours.

The trailer, loaded with Budweiser, overturned in the crash that occurred shortly after 1 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The big rig had been traveling south on I-5 and was north of the Whitaker brake check area when it drove through a guardrail and over the embankment, officers said.

Three to four lanes will be closed to recovery the rig, officers said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News