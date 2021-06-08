Big rig hauling beer crashes down I-5 embankment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A big rig hauling a trailer of beer Tuesday went over an embankment on Interstate 5 and ended up about 100 feet down a hill, spurring a recovery effort expected to last several hours.

The trailer, loaded with Budweiser, overturned in the crash that occurred shortly after 1 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The big rig had been traveling south on I-5 and was north of the Whitaker brake check area when it drove through a guardrail and over the embankment, officers said.

Three to four lanes will be closed to recovery the rig, officers said.